Amazon announces 5% back credit card for Prime members

SEATTLE – Amazon announced a new company credit card Wednesday, exclusively open to Amazon Prime members.
The Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card, in partnership with Chase, offers prime members 5% back on all Amazon purchases, instead of 3% back for non-Prime members. The card also offers 2% back at restaurants, gas stations, and drugstores, and 1% back on all other purchases.
“We are adding even more value to Prime by offering rewards on Amazon and everywhere else you shop,” said Amazon Vice President Max Bardon in a release.
The Prime Rewards card is Amazon’s third credit card after the Amazon Rewards Visa and the Amazon.com Store Card, both of which offer 5% back on Amazon purchases to Prime cardholders.
All Prime members who have the Amazon Rewards Visa will be upgraded to the new card automatically.
A Prime membership costs $10.99 per month.
