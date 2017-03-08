KING
911 outage for AT&T customers restored across U.S.

Associated Press , KING 7:37 PM. PST March 08, 2017

HOUSTON - Various law enforcement and government agencies around the U.S. reported that AT&T customers were unable to call 911 from their cellphones.

The outage was restored at 7:30 p.m., according to AT&T.

A spokesman for Dallas-based AT&T said Wednesday evening the company was aware of service issues affecting some calls to 911 for wireless customers.

The spokesman could not immediately provide more details on how many states have been affected by the outage.

