911 outage for AT&T customers restored across U.S.

AT&T logo (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Various law enforcement and government agencies around the U.S. reported that AT&T customers were unable to call 911 from their cellphones.

The outage was restored at 7:30 p.m., according to AT&T.



A spokesman for Dallas-based AT&T said Wednesday evening the company was aware of service issues affecting some calls to 911 for wireless customers.

Aware of issue affecting some calls to 911 for wireless customers. Working to resolve ASAP. We apologize to those affected. — AT&T (@ATT) March 9, 2017

Issue has been resolved that affected some calls to 911 from wireless customers. We apologize to those who were affected. — AT&T (@ATT) March 9, 2017

The spokesman could not immediately provide more details on how many states have been affected by the outage.

