1st Major Super Bowl home theater deal

CLEVELAND, OH - In my continued quest to save you more cash than anyone else in the country, today a total touch down for your wallet.



If you want a massive SUPER BOWL TV deal, click here. Deals are expected very soon and if you're not subscribed, I can't guarantee stock.



Want to give your den, man cave, woman cave, living room or bedroom the ultimate home theater upgrade for under $200? Today is your day. Quite simply put, the best soubdbar and subwoofer sale I've ever seen is now online.



The slightly different deal on Amazon is for an older model today and we prefer the new offering below!



The wireless Polk FR1 Smart Soundbar + subwoofer system combo offers the following features:



- Top rated 31" wireless soundbar

- On-board Dolby Digital processing

- Super sleek and just 2.25 inches deep

- Easily mounts under any TV or sits on its own

- Additional subwoofer amplifier

- 6 foot optical audio cable plus analog cables

- Remote control with batteries included

- Stream wirelessly from a smartphone, iPhone, tablet or iPad

- SmartBar programming allows for one single remote

- Incredible audio and lowest recorded price



$201 Off Polk Audio Smart Soundbar + Subwoofer System + Free Delivery

Was: $400.00

Now: $198.99

**Check out our full audio test, comparison and un-boxing right here



No stores pay us to feature their products. The only purpose of this series is to save you money. Looking for more huge deals and Super Bowl TV deals? Get on this deal list.

TEGNA