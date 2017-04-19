Company behind Holiday Inn, several other hotels warns of data breach

The Holiday Inn hotel chain, which is owned by the InterContinental Hotels Group (Photo: ICH)

The company behind several well-known hotels such as Holiday Inn and Crowne Plaza is warning its customers of a data breach that may compromise credit card information.

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) reports that certain franchisees operating locations in the Americas were alerted to fraudulent charges being made on cards that were previously used at their locations. The company said that it hired a cyber security firm to look into potential identity theft and found malware at some locations designed to steal information.

The company believes the malware searched for track data which can sometimes include card numbers, expiration dates and internal verification codes.

The hotels so far identified are all in the United States and Puerto Rico, but the company is still investigating other properties in the Americas and will update its look-up tool when the investigation is complete, Neil Hirsch, InterContinental Hotels communications director for the Americas told USA TODAY.

At this point, the breaches appeared to have happened between Sept. 29, 2016 and Dec. 29, 2016. IHG is also offering more information to U.S. residents at 855-330-6367 and for residents outside the U.S. at 800-290-9989 - both from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST on weekdays.

The company also advises consumers check their Equifax, Experian and TransUnion credit scores. A full updated list can be found at the company's website.

