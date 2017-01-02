GeekWire: Fiat Chrysler to unveil new fully electric car at CES

Via FCA Group.

SEATTLE-- A new vehicle, based on the Chrysler Pacifica Minivan, will be featured in this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

Fiat Chrysler Automobile (FCA) is set to unveil a new fully electric car, while also working on an electric Maserati sport car to compete with Tesla. For the first time in seven years, FCA will not debut a new vehicle at the Detroit auto show, and will instead use the CES event to showcase their latest technological innovations.

Geekwire reports, FCA made a deal in May with Google to co-develop self-driving minivans. They also made a separate deal for in-car systems technology based on Android.

FCA will hold a press conference at CES in Las Vegas, Tuesday at 1 p.m.

