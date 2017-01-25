Boeing CEO optimistic about Trump presidency, despite early tensions

Dennis Muilenburg, president and chief operating officer of Boeing, speaks at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation Aviation Summit on April 3, 2014 in Washington, DC. Photo: T.J. Kirkpatrick/Getty Images (Photo: T.J. Kirkpatrick, Custom)

SEATTLE - Boeing stock rose 4.24 percent, or nearly $7 a share, on a positive earnings report from the company Wednesday. Boeing's news helped drive the market above 20,000 for the first time.

In a conference call with analysts and reporters, CEO Dennis Muilenburg sounded hopeful, despite early criticisms of the company coming during the campaign and following the election. Now President Donald Trump and the nation's biggest exporter are seeing eye to eye on more issues.

Muilenburg and the new president have now had two face-to-face meetings. Topics included corporate taxes, regulations, trade policies, and even the Export Import Bank of the United States, a target of conservatives in Congress in recent years, who consider it corporate welfare.

"We've got a voice at the table," said Muilenburg during an earnings conference call with analysts and reporters Wednesday morning, referring to topics covered during his conversations with the president. "I think the direct engagement and open dialogue is very healthy."

