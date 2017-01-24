Best 11 jobs in America for 2017

At a time when automation is threatening the jobs and careers of workers across America, U.S., tech workers are actually in the driver's seat.

New rankings by jobs and recruiting website Glassdoor released Tuesday say workers in data science, in particular, have the best positions in America in 2017.

"This report reinforces that the best jobs are highly-skilled and are staying ahead of the growing trend toward workplace automation," says Dr. Andrew Chamberlain, Glassdoor's chief economist, in a statement accompanying the release of the report. "Any organization today with a mobile app, web presence or digitized data are struggling to fill jobs like data scientists, software engineers and mobile developers."

To compile its Top Jobs list Glassdoor considered three factors: The average annual salary, an overall job-satisfaction rating based on a five-point scale and the number of job openings available for that particular occupation.

Here are the top 11 jobs in America right now, according to Glassdoor.

11. Marketing manager: $90,000

Job Score: 4.4

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.7

Number of Job Openings: 3,875

Median Base Salary: $90,000

10. Solutions architect: $125,000

Job Score: 4.4

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.7

Number of Job Openings: 2,232

Median Base Salary: $125,000

9. UX Designer: $92,500

Job Score: 4.4

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0

Number of Job Openings: 1,691

Median Base Salary: $92,500

8. Strategy manager: $130,000

Job Score: 4.5

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.3

Number of Job Openings: 1,184

Median Base Salary: $130,000

7. Database administrator: $93,000

Job Score: 4.5

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8

Number of Job Openings: 2,877

Median Base Salary: $93,000

6. HR Manager: $85,000

Job Score: 4.6

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8

Number of Job Openings: 4,339

Median Base Salary: $85,000

5. Analytics manager: $112,000

Job Score: 4.6

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1

Number of Job Openings: 1,958

Median Base Salary: $112,000

4. Tax manager: $110,000

Job Score: 4.7

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0

Number of Job Openings: 3,317

Median Base Salary: $110,000

3. Data engineer: $106,000

Job Score: 4.7

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.3

Number of Job Openings: 2,599

Median Base Salary: $106,000

2. DevOps Engineer: $110,000

Job Score: 4.7

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2

Number of Job Openings: 2,725

Median Base Salary: $110,000

1. Data scientist: $110,000

Job Score: 4.8

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.4

Number of Job Openings: 4,184

Median Base Salary: $110,000

Best of the rest/12-50

12. Occupational therapist: $72,000

13. Audit manager: $98,000

14. Electrical engineer: $78,000

15. Nurse practitioner: $100,000

16. Software engineer: $101,000

17. Corporate recruiter: $60,000

18. Supply chain manager: $100,000

19. Finance manager: $116,000

20. Mechanical engineer: $76,000

21. Communications manager: $82,000

22. QA manager: $92,000

23. Controls engineer: $75,400

24. Nurse manager: $77,000

25. Compliance manager: $100,000

26. Mobile developer: $85,000

27. Systems administrator: $68,000

28. Executive assistant: $56,000

29. Technical account manager: $66,000

30. Hardware engineer: $108,000

31. Intelligence analyst: $62,400

32. Product manager: $107,000

33. Professor: $70,000

34. Physician: $200,000

35. Compensation analyst: $70,000

36. Civil engineer: $65,200

37. Research engineer: $92,850

38. Accounting manager: $82,000

39. Information security engineer: $100,000

40. Manufacturing engineer: $70,000

41. Security analyst: $70,000

42. Business operations manager: $93,000

43. UI designer: $80,000

44. Pharmacy manager: $130,000

45. Supplier quality engineer: $80,150

46. National sales manager: $90,000

47. Business intelligence developer: $83,000

48. Dental hygienist: $66,000

49. Physical therapist: $70,000

50. Construction project manager: $85,000

