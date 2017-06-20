Amazon's Breitbart ads target of mobile billboard in Seattle

An Amazon logo is seen inside the Amazon corporate headquarters on June 16, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images) (Photo: David Ryder, 2017 Getty Images)

A mobile billboard urging Amazon to pull its ads from right-wing website Breitbart will be driven around the company's Seattle headquarters Tuesday, Buzzfeed reports.

The billboard reads "Amazon, Stop Funding Bigotry. Please Pull Your Ads From Breitbart." The campaign is from a group called Sleeping Giants, founded after the 2016 election.

The group on its Facebook page says it is "dedicated to stopping racist, sexist, anti-Semitic and homophobic news sites by stopping their ad dollars." Sleeping Giants says some companies don't know the ads appear on these sites because how digital advertising campaigns are conducted, so the idea is to inform them and give advice on removing the ads.

However, Sleeping Giants claims it has reached out to Amazon for months about the Breitbart ads and has received no response, according to Buzzfeed. So, they are taking the campaign to the streets.

Sleeping Giants has reportedly convinced 2,250 companies to end ad campaigns with Breitbart.

© 2017 KING-TV