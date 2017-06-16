Amazon buying Whole Foods for $13.7 billion

The Whole Foods logo adorns a cardboard box at a Whole Foods Market February 22, 2007 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2007 Getty Images)

Seattle-based Amazon is buying Whole Foods for $13.7 billion, Whole Foods announced Friday.

Whole Foods stores will continue to operate under the Whole Foods brand.

“Millions of people love Whole Foods Market because they offer the best natural and organic foods, and they make it fun to eat healthy,” Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos said in a statement.

“This partnership presents an opportunity to maximize value for Whole Foods Market’s shareholders, while at the same time extending our mission and bringing the highest quality, experience, convenience, and innovation to our customers,” Whole Foods co-founder and CEO John Mackey said in a statement.

If approved by Whole Foods shareholders and regulators, the merger is expected to close in late 2017.

