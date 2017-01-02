2017 scams to look out for

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
2017 Fireworks, New Year's at the Needle
-
Group touring country to resist Trump
-
Warren Moon's first thoughts on Seahawks-Lions matchup
-
Raptors often shot illegally in Washington
-
Man leaves Microsoft to start university
-
Community mourns plane crash victims
-
Local indie film gets wide distribution
-
Snoqualmie Snow
-
Warren Moon's first reaction to Seahawks loss to Cardinals
More Stories
-
House Republicans move to slash powers of ethics watchdogJan. 3, 2017, 3:41 a.m.
-
Oldest Southern Resident killer whale considered deadJan. 2, 2017, 4:17 p.m.
-
Construction could delay Sounder train in JanuaryJan. 3, 2017, 4:58 a.m.