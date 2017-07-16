Woman with 95-inch hips determined to break world record despite health warnings

Bobbi-Jo Westley (Photo: Inside Edition, Custom)

For this Pennsylvania woman, big is not big enough.

Bobbi-Jo Westley, 42, has hips that measure a whopping 95 inches and says she won’t stop growing them until she shatters the world record.

She needs to grow at least four inches to beat the record set by Mikel Ruffinelli, a Los Angeles woman with hips that measure 99 inches wide.

“I understand that I’m putting myself at risk by trying to get the world’s biggest hips,” she tells Barcroft Media, “but it’s just something that I have to do and I take it one day at a time.”

Westley, of York, stands at 5 foot, 2-inches and weighs about 550 pounds.

Even though she says her size makes her life difficult, including having to turn to the side to pass through narrow doorways or halls, she says she has become accustomed to attention she gets online.

"I get all kinds of presents and messages from my fans. Some of them ask, ‘Will you marry me?'” Westley said, adding that some people have paid her to be crushed by her thighs. "When I get people on social media who say I am fat, I really don’t react to it. Because I am fat."

She was diagnosed with an underactive thyroid about six years ago and believes the condition is the reason for her weight gain.

However, her nutritionist Nadia Sharifi remains concerned.

“It’s not that she needs to lose 50 pounds, she needs to lose over 200 pounds,” Sharifi said. “It’s literally a life or death choice at this point. When we're talking about her veins, she can have a block very easily. She is really, truly a ticking time bomb.”

