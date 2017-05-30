The plants that bug bugs - including mosquitoes

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Survivor wants justice after hit-and-run
-
Landslide suspends Seattle-Portland trains
-
Spokane man missing after falling from cliff at Palouse Falls
-
East Link light rail construction advances
-
Woodinville family has close call with a black bear
-
Northern Lights over Anacortes
-
Evergreen faculty member afraid to come to campus
-
First Alert Weather
-
Mayor Wheeler discusses Friday attacks
-
Super-low tides reveal marine live
More Stories
-
Mary Kay Letourneau's husband files for separationMay 30, 2017, 1:13 p.m.
-
Equipment outage, weather affecting thousands at…May 30, 2017, 10:51 a.m.
-
Green Beret, former Seahawk Nate Boyer on standing…May 30, 2017, 8:49 a.m.