Try irresistible donut sundaes at Daddy's Donuts - Voted 2017's BEST

There are ten donut sundaes to choose from at Daddy's Donuts in Kenmore.

A growing star on Instagram and Yelp, Daddy's Donuts in Kenmore puts a new spin on an old favorite.



The small shop on NE Bothell Way specializes in donut sundaes – a creation of husband and wife team Ed and Kaleena Suzawa.

“We just wanted to be a little different, not like every donut shop,” Ed said. “And she came up with the idea of the sundaes.”

They start with the shop's signature mini donuts, made fresh with their own dough recipe. Then, they’re topped with everything from chocolate sauce to bacon.

"It was a lot of trial and error,” Kaleena said. “We had a lot of family over and we were like, ‘Hey you guys, eat all of these donuts and tell us all about these donuts!’ So they did."

The result is 10 different combinations - including three named after the Suzawa’s children.

Daddy’s Donuts is a family business, in the truest sense – and that feeling of family extends to their regular customers, who are greeted by name when they walk in.

"I think they're very good about knowing people in general,” customer Nathan Tucker said. “Their service is top notch, can't beat it."

Daddy’s Donuts

7018 Bothell Way NE, Kenmore, WA 98028

Open from 8 am – 8 pm during the week, and until 7 pm on weekends.



Daddy’s Donuts was named 2017's BEST Donuts in Western Washington in our annual viewer's poll.

