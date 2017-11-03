Feel the heat at Hot Yoga Inc - Voted 2017's BEST

KING
Hot Yoga, Inc. was voted BEST Hot Yoga Studio by the people of Western Washington as part of 2016's Best of Western Washington contest.

Jim Dever, KING 4:58 PM. PDT November 03, 2017

BELLEVUE, WASH. - "We have the best yoga community around," said Linda Burch, the owner of Hot Yoga, Inc.

The studio is heated to 110 degrees, which is great for loosening the muscles and the sweat glands.

Burch says it takes about 5 classes for your body to fully acclimate. "And then you'll love the heat," she said.

They use an infrared heating system for their classes, which offer several styles of yoga, from mat-level workouts that increase flexibility to active body sculpting sessions.

Whatever type of hot yoga you choose, just remember one thing: Drink plenty of liquids.

Hot Yoga, Inc. was named 2016 & 2017's BEST Yoga Studio in Western Washington in our annual viewer's poll.  

