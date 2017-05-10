Washington's Coast does not disappoint

Rae Bohn flies massive kites along the ocean in Long Beach.

PACIFIC COUNTY, WASH. - Washington’s coast is home to some of the Best Northwest escapes, including the Best Clam Digging Beach, Best Lighthouse, and Best State Park.

The longest beach in Washington at 26 miles of sand, is appropriately named Long Beach, and during clamming season, you can be sure to find hundreds of people razor clam digging.

The open season for clamming lasts approximately from January to May every year and is already closed for 2017, but now it’s time for kite season!

Kite Rider Rae Bohn says Long Beach is undoubtedly one of the best in the world for his passion.

“I’ve been all over the United States flying, and as far as consistent, even winds,” said Bohn, “we have the best. There’s no obstructions. Almost every single day, you can fly here."

Bohn has been flying kites for almost 20 years now and wants more people to get into the kite flying.

Long Beach offers a great environment for anyone looking to learn and is also home to the only kite museum in North America: The World Kite Museum.

“This is a great kiting community,” said museum employee Patty Rolf. “Great winds on the beach, that’s why the kite museum is here.”

The museum is home to kites from World War II, Japan, and more.

About six miles down the coast, you’ll find the Best State Park and Lighthouse at Cape Disappointment.

The Cape Disappointment lighthouse is the oldest operating lighthouse on the West Coast and October 15, 1856.

To get to the lighthouse, you’ll have to walk about ¼ of a mile, but Jason Billings of the Coast Guard says it’s worth it.

“The location, the beauty of the area, and the fact that you’re up 220 feet off the water just makes a great vantage point in general to come out here on a nice, sunny day,” said Billings.

The Coast Guard is always available during the day to answer any questions.

Cape Disappointment was named the Best State Park, the Cape Disappointment Lighthouse was named the Best Lighthouse, and Long Beach was named Best Clamming Beach in the 2017 Best Northwest Escapes viewers poll.

