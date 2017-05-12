Viewers say KMPS is best on the road

"Evening's" Michael King just outside the KMPS studios with Heidi May and Seth Hughes in the box.

SEATTLE - "Evening's" Michael King visited the studios to announce the radio station won Best Road Trip Radio to Heidi May and Seth Hughes.

Heidi and Seth say they are honored and humbled by the recognition.

Michael thinks he can arrange a ride for them in the Evening road trip van, during which they'll crank up KMPS.

They also shared their top 3 Road Trip Tunes:

3. "Crash and Burn," Thomas Rhett

2. "Dirt Road Anthem," Jason Aldean

1. "Body Like a Back Road," Sam Hunt

KMPS was selected Best Road Trip Radio by the voters of the Pacific Northwest in the 2017 Best Northwest Escapes viewers poll.

