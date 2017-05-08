Seattle's Lake Union Sea Ray family-owned for 30 years

Captain Steve aboard the L590, Sea Ray's luxury yacht.

Owned by the same family for 30 years, the dealership prides itself on customer service and providing best-in-class brands. It's the perfect place to find your dream boat. Lake Union Sea Ray has everything from 60-foot luxury yachts, like the L590, to pre-owned cruisers.

There are three locations across Washington. The flagship store in Seattle features both indoor and outdoor showrooms, which means you can see what the boats are like in a water environment!

Seattle - Sales & Service

3201 Fairview Ave East

Seattle, WA 98102

Phone: (206) 284-3800

Fife - Sales & Service

7700 Pacific Highway East

Milton, WA 98354

Phone: (253) 922-4849

Bellingham - Sales

2121 Roeder Avenue

Bellingham, WA 98225

Phone: (360) 671-5560

Lake Union Sea Ray won "Best Boat Dealership" in Evening's 2017 Best Northwest Escapes viewers poll.

