Seattle's Lake Union Sea Ray family-owned for 30 years

Owned by the same family for 30 years, the dealership prides itself on customer service and providing best-in-class brands. It's the perfect place to find your dream boat. Lake Union Sea Ray has everything from 60-foot luxury yachts, like the L590, to pre-owned cruisers.
There are three locations across Washington. The flagship store in Seattle features both indoor and outdoor showrooms, which means you can see what the boats are like in a water environment!
Seattle - Sales & Service
3201 Fairview Ave East
Seattle, WA 98102
Phone: (206) 284-3800
Fife - Sales & Service
7700 Pacific Highway East
Milton, WA 98354
Phone: (253) 922-4849
Bellingham - Sales
2121 Roeder Avenue
Bellingham, WA 98225
Phone: (360) 671-5560
Lake Union Sea Ray won "Best Boat Dealership" in Evening's 2017 Best Northwest Escapes viewers poll.
© 2017 KING-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs