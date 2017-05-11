Russell's Garden Cafe is a winner among four legged customers

WOODINVILLE, WASH. - Located right in the heart of Molbak's nursery, the cafe makes every pooch feel welcome.

“We’re super friendly with dogs," says manager Ryan Lowell. "We provide puppicinos, water, treats if requested, and you can also dine in certain areas of the cafe with your dog.”

Molbak’s is also dog friendly so you can go shopping with your best friend.



Russell's Garden Cafe and Wine Bar was selected Best Dog Friendly Eatery by the voters of the Pacific Northwest in the 2017 Best Northwest Escapes Viewers Poll.

© 2017 KING-TV