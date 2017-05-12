Road Trip along the Best Scenic Byway: The Cascade Loop

A small portion of the Cascade Loop Scenic Highway, Best Northwest Escapes winner for Best Scenic Byway (Photo: Erickson, Anne)

NORTH CASCADES, WASH. - Four-hundred and forty miles of road trip complete with a ferry ride, Whidbey Island, the Methow Valley, Leavenworth and a couple of mountain passes thrown in for good measure make up the Cascade Loop.

"We are the longest byway in the state," Annette Pitts - Executive Director of this epic loop - explained. She met us at North Cascades portion of 'her' byway to share trips for traveling the loop.

The Cascade Loop won Best Scenic Byway for the 2015 and 2017 Best Northwest Escapes viewers poll.

"The number one thing that you're going to have to bring that most people will forget is your cooler," said Pitts, explaining it's a useful way to store the many good eats you'll find on this route, from Penn Cove Mussels to local wines.

Another tip:

"What we recommend is that people travel the loop counter clockwise. We just think the views are best."

This Byway also won 'Best Motorcycle Road' in 2015.

"Motorcyclists love the Cascade Loop," Pitts explained it was mostly because of the safely curving roads.

Finally -- take your time. Discover some detours. You might have a car that can dispatch all 440 miles in one day, with very little fuel spent. But that's not the point of this scenic byway.

"The Cascade Loop really is Washington State's ultimate road trip." Pitts concluded.

