Kitchen-Dick Road:The strangest street name in Washington

Kitchen-Dick Road was named the Best Strange Street Name in the 2017 Best Northwest Escapes viewers poll . ( Photo: @rusticruby)

SEQUIM, WASH. - How would you like to live on the corner of Kitchen-Dick Road?

This may sound like a joke, but we promise it’s completely real. The winner of the 2017 Best Northwest Escapes viewers poll for Best Strange Street Name is Kitchen-Dick Road.

Which way? Ah, that way. A post shared by Nate Vaughn (@folktrash) on Oct 12, 2013 at 11:18am PDT

And it gets even better… The street actually intersects with Woodcock Road.

This street and its sign, just off Highway Route 101 west of Sequim, are Instagram famous, but the origin of the name is unknown.

Ran out of street names. #Sequim A post shared by Jeremy Hoders (@hodust) on Jul 18, 2015 at 12:50pm PDT

So next time you need a meetup location, considering telling your friend “I’ll meet you at the corner of Kitchen-Dick and Woodcock,” because it doesn’t get any better than that.

I'm 9. A post shared by Steven Guyer (@stevenguyer) on Jul 27, 2014 at 9:05pm PDT

