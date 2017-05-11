Kitchen-Dick Road:The strangest street name in Washington

SEQUIM, WASH. - How would you like to live on the corner of Kitchen-Dick Road?
This may sound like a joke, but we promise it’s completely real. The winner of the 2017 Best Northwest Escapes viewers poll for Best Strange Street Name is Kitchen-Dick Road.
And it gets even better… The street actually intersects with Woodcock Road.
This street and its sign, just off Highway Route 101 west of Sequim, are Instagram famous, but the origin of the name is unknown.
So next time you need a meetup location, considering telling your friend “I’ll meet you at the corner of Kitchen-Dick and Woodcock,” because it doesn’t get any better than that.
