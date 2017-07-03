Jack's Country Store wins 2017's Best in the Northwest

OCEAN PARK, WASH. - Founded in 1885 and thought to be the oldest continuing retail business in the state, Jack’s Country Store maintains traditions of rural America.

So what does Jack’s Country Store have that you won’t easily find elsewhere? Well, if you’ve been searching far and wide for a specific item, it is probably one of over 200,000 different items stocked in the store.

Customer Nancy Main says, “It will be very empty and lacking if Ocean Park didn’t have Jack’s Country Store.”

Just challenge one of their clerks with this: I bet you don’t have what I’m looking for...

Jack’s Country Store

26006 Washington 103, Ocean Park, WA 98640

1(360) 665-4989

