Burgers and memories served up at Zeke's Drive-In

GOLD BAR, WASH. - It's been a favorite food stop for almost 50 years. Zeke's Drive-In along Highway 2 is as famous as the mountains that surround them.

Jen Cashman took over the iconic burger joint a few years ago. But she and her family have been a part of the place from the start.

"My parents bought in in 87. So I was flipping burgers when I was 12. Zeke the original owner opened it in 68 and he was my mom's great uncle."

The menu hasn't changed much since Uncle Zeke opened it.

"We've kept it all authentic. Used the same recipes that they started in 68."

Those recipes include items like their famous, Honeymoon Special.

"It's a big half-pound burger. Comes with a large fry and it comes cut in half. Lots of people share it,” Said Cashman. "We have probably about 25 flavors of shakes."

Besides the food, the best thing Zeke's Drive-In serves up may be a big side order of memories.

"They come and they remember being here as a kid and it's the same as it was in the late 60's back in the 70's."

Zeke's Drive-In was voted Best Roadside Burger in the 2017 Best Northwest Escapes viewers' poll. You will find it at 43918 US-2, Sultan, WA 98294.

