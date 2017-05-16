Best Souvenir Shop has some creepy inventory

The creepy mermaid at Ye Olde Curiosity Shop, voted best souvenir store

SEATTLE - Legend has it that the creepy mermaid at Ye Olde Curiosity Shop was caught off the shores of Duckabush, WA at the turn of the century, and yet the old gal is still looking good!



“She is very much not what little girls are expecting when they ask about the mermaid,” said curio wrangler Peg Boettcher.



The mermaid is just one of the oddities you'll meet at Ye Olde Curiosity Shop, which got its start in 1899.



“Joseph Edward 'Daddy' Standley founded it as a kind of staging area for the Yukon Gold Rush but also to house his collection of curios and it just expanded and expanded and expanded,” Boettcher said.



Ye Olde Curiosity Shop became so infamous, Standley stopped taking buying trips to find his curios.The odd stuff came to him.



“Sailors would stop by with a platypus under their arm,” Boettcher said.



There are the shrunken heads from the Amazon basin.And, yes, those unfortunate souls are human.



“They were collected all before it became illegal to do a lot of trading in them,” Boettcher said.



Sylvester the Mummy's been the king of the curios here since the 1950's.

“He's actually been a side show mummy for many years before we got him,” Boettcher said.



And then there is Peg's favorite, the four-legged chicken.



“She actually lived seven years with her extra appendages which is inspirational that you can have an oddity and yet overcome,” Boettcher said.



Ye Olde Curiousity Shop was selected "Best Souvenir Store" by voters of the Pacific Northwest in the 2017 Best Northwest Escapes viewers poll.

Ye Olde Curiosity Shop

(206) 682-5844

1001 Alaskan Way

Seattle, WA 98104

