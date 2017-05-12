Best place to find Bigfoot is Olympic National Park

Sasquatch experts believe Olympic National Park is an ideal territory for the fabled species.

OLYMPIC PENINSULA, Wash. – In one of the newest Best Northwest Escapes categories, voters chose Olympic National Park as the “Best Place to Find Bigfoot.”





Two Sasquatch experts couldn’t agree more.

"The park and surrounding national forest, it's kind of got everything, it's the perfect storm. It's got ample cover, tons of food, its relation or proximity to salt water and rivers, it's just the perfect habitat,” said Derek Randles.

“And very little human intrusion,” added David Ellis.

They’re members of the Olympic Project, a group that uses scientific protocol to gather evidence of the notoriously covert creatures.

"The Olympic Project is comprised of several like-minded researchers, biologists, scientists, trackers, and our main function is to try and learn more about this species that we know is there,” Randles said.

They also lead expeditions for novices and enthusiasts, encouraging the next generation of Sasquatch seekers.

"We kind of have a saying that you don't find Bigfoot, they find you,” Ellis said. "So just be aware of your surroundings in a hyper state and you may, you may hear something."

Even though the odds of seeing a Sasquatch are admittedly slim, both men agree the chance of having an eye-opening, breathtaking day in the Olympics is 100% guaranteed.

"It's a fantastic activity and hobby because you're in the woods, you're actively searching for something,” Randles said, smiling. “It’s a lot of fun.”

For more information about the Olympic Project, visit their website.

Olympic National Park was voted, "Best Place to Find Bigfoot", in Evening Magazine's 2017 Best Northwest Escapes viewers poll.

© 2017 KING-TV