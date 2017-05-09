A short hike to paradise at Deception Falls trail

SKYKOMISH, Wash -- Hardcore hikers don't give it much thought. But off Highway 2 near Skykomish, there's a little piece of paradise many never take the time to go explore.

"A lot of people use it for the restroom stop, but go beyond the restroom and go on and do the walk here too." Said Craig Romano, an Outdoor Travel Writer.

"We are at Deception Falls,” Said Romano. "It's a short hike, it's only a little over a half mile but because it is a short hike with so many great attributes, it's a perfect to introduce people who might be, never done a hike before which is a great way to introduce them to the outdoors."

"What you're going to see is Western Hemlock and Western Red Cedar and some Doug Fir. Best times to be out here are warm spring days, rainy fall days and you're going to see some incredible flow coming through the creeks and the river."

"It's a very easy. Very, very easy walk. A little bit of elevation but very easy."

It may be short and easy, but Deception Falls nature trail shows you don't have to walk far to get away.

"Who should do this hike? Who should not! Everybody, young people, old people. It’s perfect for everyone."

Deception Falls Intrepretive Trail was selected Best Nature Trail by the voters of the Pacific Northwest in the 2017 Best Northwest Escapes viewers poll.

