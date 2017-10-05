WHAT ARE GRADED COINS AND WHO EXACTLY GRADES THEM?

Coins are one of the most exceptional items in the world of collecting. With various ways to collect coins, the possibilities seem endless. Though some coins are more valuable than others, graded coins tend to fetch the most when it comes time for resale. But what is a graded coin? Who does the grading and how can you have coins in your collection graded? Keep reading to find out!

Coin grading is a scale system developed by Dr. William Sheldon in 1948. The system he developed is commonly referred to as the Sheldon Scale assigns coins a grade from 1 through 70. These numeric grades assigned to the coins relate to their worth times the lowest rate. For instance, a penny in excellent mint state (i.e., flawless) would be designated “70” as opposed to a penny from the same year, mint, etc., that has been in circulation and has the scars to prove it. This heavily circulated coin would likely be graded a 1, making the flawless coin 70 times more valuable than the coin having gone through the ringer.

Coin grading is a service offered by many, but the two most respected companies in the numismatic community are the NGC and PCGS. The act of coin grading is conducted by a certified coin expert who diligently and meticulously looks over every last detail of the coin to determine the coins’ worth. There are five components, or criteria, the grader considers before coming to their conclusion: strike, surface preservation, luster, color, and eye appeal.

There are two means of having your coins graded, which are offered through the PCGS website. The first option is to join the Collectors Club and begin submitting directly to the PCGS. Otherwise, the second option is to locate a PCGS Authorized Dealer. For those coin enthusiasts located in the Greater Seattle Area, you will be glad to know that Bellevue Rare Coins is a PCGS authorized dealer who will be happy to grade your coins! Stop by and see us today!

