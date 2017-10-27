TOP TEN FACTS EVERYONE NEEDS TO KNOW ABOUT PALLADIUM

The forty-sixth element of the periodic table, palladium, was discovered in 1803 and named after an asteroid. More rare than gold or silver, the silvery element is found in only one location in the United States, the Stillwater Mine in Montana, and a handful of others throughout the world. This substance is what gives white gold its signature color and is found in almost all catalytic converters. Keeping this information in mind, let’s take a deep dive into the world of palladium and discover the top ten facts of precious metal.

1. Everyone has a melting point and palladiums just so happens to be 2831 degrees Fahrenheit .

2. Palladium is one of six metals belonging to the platinum family. The others are platinum, rhodium, ruthenium, osmium, and iridium. All these precious metals are known for their catalytic abilities when it comes to speeding up chemical reactions.

3. First discovered by chemist William Hyde in 1803, by dissolving platinum in a nitric acid and hydrochloric acid mixture. Once the platinum had fully dissipated, Hyde noticed a secondary metal was left behind.

4. A extremely malleable and tarnish-resistant metal, palladium has become a popular metal for jewelry making and catalytic converters because it does not react with oxygen.

5. Palladium has the ability to absorb up to 900 times its own volume in hydrogen, making it the perfect container to not only store hydrogen but to also filter it.

6. For the most part, palladium is a biologically inactive element, allowing for it to be yet another metal perfect for jewelry due to its relatively low probability to cause an allergic reaction.

7. More than half of all the palladium annually mined is turned into catalytic converters.

8. Russia and South Africa supply about 40% of the world’s palladium, making them the highest producers each year.

9. Palladium in naturally found alloyed with gold and other platinum grouped metals (PGMs).

10. Jewelers began using palladium in 1939 as a platinum alternative when creating white gold. The precious metal is now periodically used in dental golds and other dental metals.

