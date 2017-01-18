The U.S. Unveils The 225th Anniversary American Liberty Coin

The highly anticipated American Liberty gold coin has made its 225th annual debut and it is as stunning as ever. The high relief, the gold coin was unveiled on January 12, 2017, at the Department of Treasury in Washington, D.C.

Paying homage to the Statue of Freedom, designer, Justin Kunz and sculptor, Phebe Hemphill, collaborated exceptionally well together to feature Lady Liberty as a stunning African-American woman donning the crown of stars on the obverse. On the reverse of the 1oz gold coin, an American bald eagle is depicted midflight along with the inscription “United States Of America, E Pluribus Unum.”

The $100 face valued coin not only features an exquisite level of detail but for the first time ever, contains the initials of all designers and sculptors involved in its creation.

The 24k gold coin will be available for purchase in Spring 2017, in addition to a silver counterpart come Summer 2017. The Mint has also disclosed the coins will be presented to their buyers in a custom, black wood case with a 225th-anniversary booklet and Certificate of Authenticity.

