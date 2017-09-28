The United States Mint has issued an abundance of one cent coins throughout the course of its relatively short history. From wheat pennies to Indian heads, below Bellevue Rare Coins presents the Top 5 Most Valuable Pennies to ever make it into circulation.

1.1944 Steel Wheat Penny

Lacking a mint marking, as it was never meant to be released for circulation, the 1944 Steel Wheat Penny will set a buyer back $77,234 to $110,334, depending on the coins condition. A pretty penny for a pretty penny.

2.1943 Copper Wheat Penny

Only a few cons were ever produced and released into circulation by mistake, making the 1943 Copper Wheat Penny a highly valued collectible. Buyers will find coins selling in the $60,047 to $85,782 range.

3.1873 Indian Head Penny

The 1973 Indian Head Penny has an incredibly variable price range. Most of the one cent pieces in average condition will fetch roughly $20, while a certified mint state can demand up to $10,000.

4.1914 D Wheat Penny

Considered to be the most valuable of the non-error Wheat Pennies, the 1914 D Wheat Penny commands an asking price range from $281 to $4,268.

5.1877 Indian Head Penny

Ranging from $500 in average condition to $3,200 in mint state, the 1877 Indian Head Penny is without a shadow of a doubt one to keep in your collection.

Are there any coins you can think of that didn’t make our list? Let us know!

