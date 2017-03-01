THE TACOMA-LAKEWOOD COIN CLUB IS A PROMINENT CLUB IN THE GREATER SEATTLE AREA

The Pacific Northwest is home to a bevy of coin clubs, which host events throughout the region, specifically in Washington State. One of the most prominent coin clubs in the state is the Tacoma-Lakewood Coin Club.

The coin club was founded in 1988 when the Tacoma Coin Club and Lakewood Coin Club merged to become one. In support of all who study, collect, and cherish coins, paper currency, and other such collectibles, the club welcomes new members and enthusiasts on a regular basis.

Throughout the year, the Tacoma-Lakewood Coin Club hosts regular events to bring together all members along with visitors to share knowledge and encourage the active study of numismatics. Monthly meetings are held on Tuesdays at the Greater Lakes Mental Healthcare facility in Lakewood, WA.

Additionally, Tacoma-Lakewood Coin Club holds two annual coin shows- one in March and the other in October at the Tacoma Elks Lodge on Cedar Street in Tacoma, WA. TLCC are also proud participants in seminars, National Coin Week, as well as the National Money Show and World’s Fair of Money conventions.

If the Tacoma-Lakewood Coin Club is a bit too far out of reach for you, there are a plethora of other coin clubs in Washington State along with the Pacific Northwest. Visit Pacific Northwest Numismatic Association to find a coin club in your area.

