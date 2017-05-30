THE PIECE OF COSTUME JEWELRY HIDING A VERY REAL SECRET

We all dream of it happening to us; finding a piece of jewelry for $15 only to find years later that the ring in question actually contains a real diamond. For one lucky woman, this was no longer a dream; it was now her reality…

The unidentified woman purchased a cocktail ring and what she believed to be a piece of costume jewelry in 1980, at a flea market for $15. Since then she has worn the ring almost daily, receiving much praise for the “fake” diamond held in the setting. From shopping to day-to-day use, the 26.27 carat white diamond tagged along on her finger, shining but not so brightly.

"Why on earth did she not believe it to be real?" one may ask. Well, the answer is quite simple. Since the diamond did not shine, nor sparkle like a cut and polished diamond, it’s “filthy” appearance lead her to assume it was not the real deal. According to BBC reports, the diamonds characteristics are those from the 19th century, also reflective of the precious stones’ age, when the practice of diamond cutting was still a bit primitive but also were meant to retain as much weight (carats) as possible. When the owner purchased the ring in 1980, her expectations and ideology of diamonds were that of today’s standards, which are to reflect as much light for that sparkle effect as possible.

The stone is now on the list for auction through Sotheby’s and is expected to sell for as much as $450,000 on June 7.

