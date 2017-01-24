The NFL Shop Still has Team Coins Available for All Super Fans

Super Bowl LI is just around the corner on February 5th and football fans everywhere are anxiously waiting to watch the face-off between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Though only one of the two teams will be the recipients for the Vince Lombardi trophy as well as holding the title for this season’s NFL champions, fans everywhere can get a piece of history by purchasing a team coin from the NFL Shop.

Currently, the NFL shop has 39 mm silver plated coins, slabbed for their protection and securing the collector's investment. Each comes with its own Certificate of Authenticity; the unique serial number located on the edge of the coin itself, and is presented in a velour case for storage.

Produced by Highland Mint, located in Melbourne, FL, the coins feature the respective team's logos on the obverse and the NFL’s logo on the reverse. Supplies are limited, so it is advised that fans order their coin memorabilia before the NFL Shop runs out.

While some of the other favorites are no longer in contention for receiving the highly prized NFL trophy, super fans can still celebrate and memorialize the teams’ efforts with a custom-designed team coin. To those whose teams made it to Super Bowl LI, may the odds be ever in your favor as we all watch on Sunday February 5, 2017.

