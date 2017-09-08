THE MONEY BELT: WHAT IS IT AND HOW MUCH IS IT WORTH?

On Saturday, August 26th, 2017, Floyd Mayweather became the recipient of boxing’s most prestigious title and victory décor- the Money Belt.

A turquoise alligator leather belt, containing more gold, diamonds, sapphires, and emeralds was bestowed upon Mayweather after defeating his competitor (and months of trash talking), Connor McGregor. Albeit fairly gaudy, the belt is something to be seen and appreciated.

With over 3,360 diamonds encrusted in the center of a 24k gold plate weighing in at 1.5kg, the belt also boasts 600 sapphires and 300 emeralds. In addition to the fair amount of precious gems, the belt also features flags from around the world, signifying the winners “world title.” Of those 3,300+ diamonds who found themselves a new home on a plate of gold, the last names of the two competing fighters have been spelled out, plain as day.

Each fighter received a hefty payday, McGregor taking home $30million and Mayweather making off with $100 million in prize money alone. These figures do not include sponsorships, royalties, and endorsement paychecks.

But just how much is this borderline, ostentatious belt worth? Well, considering the belt Mayweather won after defeating Manny Pacquiao was valued in the ballpark of 1 million dollars, it is safe to assume the Money Belt the champion bagged is worth well over this monetary figure. It also goes without saying the belt is priceless given the hype built around it for months.

Did you enjoy this read? Try The Tour De France Winner Will Be The Lucky Owner Of One Beautifully Designed Trophy

Since 1979, Bellevue Rare Coins has been a trusted, family-owned business serving the Greater Seattle Area with locations in Bellevue, Lynnwood, Issaquah, and West Seattle. Specializing in gold, silver, diamond, and jewelry purchasing, in addition to dealing in rare coins. We now offer a vast selection of fine, vintage and custom designed jewelry. Visit anyone of our four friendly locations for the best deals selling or buying.

Do you like this Post? Share it on Twitter or like it on Facebook .

This article was provided to KING 5 by Bellevue Rare Coins.

© 2017 KING-TV