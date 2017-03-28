THE FIRST LADIES OF THE UNITED STATES HAVE A FONDNESS FOR PEARLS

(Photo: Sergeev Sergey, berkut_34 - Fotolia)

The First Lady of the United States plays a significant role in the White House and also in international relations. Though her role has never been clearly defined, it is expected of her to carry out various ceremonial duties as a political celebrity and activist while being poised and well put together. Throughout the years, the First Lady has become a fashion icon whom many women look to for a model of what is currently trending in terms of clothing, shoes, and jewelry.

Diamonds maybe a girls’ best friend but its pearls who have made countless appearances alongside the FLOTUS’ throughout the decades. Jackie O, has been an iconic figure in which to model after but she is far from the first in this elite group to adorn herself with pearls.

Martha Washington was often seen wearing a pearl dove brooch, a Christmas present given to her by George Washington. Abigail Adams and Mary Todd Lincoln were also very fond of pearls and though she was known for being frugal, Mamie Eisenhower had her own affinity for both naturally produced and costume version.

The love of pearls is attributed to the aversion of diamonds and crown jewels, which during the foundational years of our nation, were synonymous with Europe and royalty. For a country in its infancy, it was imperative to disassociate themselves with the country they fought so diligently from which to gain their freedom.

Collectively, the First Ladies of the United States have been outstanding humanitarians and leaders alongside their husbands who just so happen to have excellent taste in jewelry, specifically pearls.

