THE DIFFERING WAYS TO COLLECT COINS

Coin collecting is a world unto itself, which provides endless possibilities in the way one chooses to collect. While those possibilities can surmount, making it feel impossible to know where to begin, there are a few key ways to collect coins and not feel overwhelmed.

1.Slabbed Coins- Some collectors have chosen to seek coins that have already been graded and certified. Slabbed coins come from third party grading companies and are housed in a sealed container to preserve the collectible coin.

2.Date and Mint Mark- A favorite amongst American collectors, date and mint marks refer to which Mint facility the coin was struck and the year in which it was created. The reason for it being an American favorite is due in large part to each Mint often produces a certain quantity of coins and when that quantity is low, it becomes even more exhilarating when finding one of the coins!

3.Region- Another favorite means of collecting within the numismatic community is considering the region in which the coin hails from. Be it the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, China, South Africa, or Australia, collecting coins from a particular region helps collectors carve out their niche and provides an area of focus in their hobby.

Though these are just a few ideas to get a new collectors started on their journey of collecting coins, remember to choose the type of collecting that is right for you. Be it slabbed coins, American coins, European coins, etc. It is best to choose the route that not only makes sense for your budget but also what you as the collector is interested and take a fancy in.

