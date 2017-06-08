THE BELLEVUE RARE COINS FOUNDATION IS PUTTING OUR CHILDREN FIRST

As with any mom and pop shop, Bellevue Rare Coins had big dreams when they first open their doors for business back in 1979. After a few years of changing hands, Pat Hoolahan’s children Eric, Ryan, Angela, and Daniel took ownership and now are fulfilling others dreams and needs with the Bellevue Rare Coins Foundation.

In 2015, the leading forces at Bellevue Rare Coins decided it was time to start giving back to the community who has supported them and their family business for decades. Keeping the Greater Seattle Area in the forefront of their minds and hearts, the Bellevue Rare Coins Foundation was created to begin paying it all forward for the generations to come.

It all began in 2015, with the 12th Ring Collection to benefit the Seattle Children’s Hospital. This then led to donating nine children’s car seats during Child Safety Week to WestSide Baby, a local non-profit whose focused on providing low-income families with child necessities such as car safety seats, diapers, clothing, and cribs. Since then, the Bellevue Rare Coins Foundation has contributed to other meaningful causes and charities such as Leah’s Dream, Toys for Tots, Grass Roots Foundation, and Eastside Christian.

With the belief that the future begins with the kids, the Bellevue Rare Coins Foundation is committed to improving the lives of children in the Greater Seattle Area through mentorship, fun and creative outlets, and charitable donations to ensure the future generations have access to only the brightest and healthiest futures.

To help us reach our goal of impacting at least 100 charities per year, please send an email to: charity@bellevuerarecoins.com.

Together with the community, we look forward to paving the way for the future of our children.

This article was provided to KING 5 by Bellevue Rare Coins.

