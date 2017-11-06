THE BASICS OF BLACKLIGHT RESPONSIVE DIAMONDS

Diamond fluorescence demand is on the rise despite a popular misunderstanding of not being genuine or perception of defect. This naturally occurring phenomenon offers a unique, hidden trait which some find exceptionally appealing.

Visible only when exposed to ultra violet, or blacklight, roughly 30% of diamonds contain a certain level of boron, which causes the precious gems to glow. The level of boron present in the diamond determines how much light the diamond will emit when exposed. In other words, the higher the concentration, the stronger the glow.

Because the glow the diamonds emit varies, diamond experts have developed a scale to help classify these natural wonders. The scale is as follows:

Very Strong, Strong, Medium, Faint, None.

This fluorescent glow has a tendency to catch consumers off guard and therefore has led to a popular belief that these diamonds are in some way not genuine stones or the color in some manner would be negatively affected. It is safe to say this could not be further from the truth. As per a study conducted by the GIA in 1997, it was found that “the level of fluorescence has no widely perceptible effect on the color appearance or transparency of diamonds when viewed table down. In the table up position, diamonds of Strong or Very Strong fluorescence appeared to have better color than less fluorescent stones.”

However, even given this information, consumers are still wary of a UV responsive stone causing diamond dealers and jewelers to concede to their customers concerns and develop an additional pricing system based on the diamonds color and clarity along with the degree of present fluorescence.

How do you feel about owning a blacklight responsive diamond? Let us know and for more information or help with your next diamond purchase, visit Bellevue Rare Coins, the Greater Seattle Area’s diamond headquarters!

Did you enjoy this read? Try How To Sell Your Diamonds

Since 1979, Bellevue Rare Coins has been a trusted, family-owned business serving the Greater Seattle Area with locations in Bellevue, Lynnwood, Issaquah, and West Seattle. Specializing in gold, silver, diamond, and jewelry purchasing, in addition to dealing in rare coins. We now offer a vast selection of fine, vintage and custom designed jewelry. Visit anyone of our four friendly locations for the best deals selling or buying.

Do you like this Post? Share it on Twitter or like it on Facebook .

This article was provided to KING 5 by Bellevue Rare Coins.

© 2017 KING-TV