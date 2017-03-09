NATIVE AMERICAN $1 COINS HONOR THE CONTRIBUTIONS OF TRIBES AND INDIVIDUALS

The coins are much like presidential coins, which are always golden in color and feature an edge design unto themselves. While the obverse design will forever honor Sacagawea by featuring her and her infant son, Jean Baptiste Charbonneau, the reverse design changes each year.

The reverse designs that have been created pay homage to not only the development and western expansion over the course of our nation's history but also to significant key roles Native Americans played historical events that helped shape our country. One such group are the Code Talkers during World War I and World War II. Specially recruited by the Armed Forces for their bilingual capabilities during the aforementioned wars, Navajo (WWII), Cherokee (WWI), and Choctaw (WWI) men served their country by using their respective tribe's languages as “code” to help defeat enemies and bring the Allies advancement and ultimately success. These major contributions towards defeating our enemies during a radical time were kept secret for decades but released toward the end of the 20th century.

Other such contributions which have been highlighted by the United States Mint are the Kahnawake Mohawk and Mohawk Akwesasne ironworkers who helped build the majority of the New York skyscrapers we know today, Sequoyah, the Cherokee man who developed the Cherokee Syllabary. Also featured, as reverse designs are the Wampanoag Treaty, The Delaware Treaty of 1778, Trade Routes in the 17th Century, and Native American hospitality amongst others.

Each coin bears the edge inscription of “E Pluribus Unum” and the obverse inscriptions of “Liberty” and “In God We Trust.”

The Native American community has played a vital role in the development and sustainability of the United States for centuries. Whether advancing west, risking their lives for the land they love in combat or high above the ground, these men and women have displayed loyalty and dedication to their country for centuries without hesitation. Commitment, which has been rightfully honored each year since 2009, by the United States Mint and will hopefully continue for years to come.

Did you enjoy this read? Try The United States Mint Unveils The 225th Anniversary American Liberty Coin

Since 1979, Bellevue Rare Coins has been a trusted, family-owned business serving the Greater Seattle Area with locations in Bellevue, Lynnwood, Issaquah, and West Seattle. Specializing in gold, silver, diamond, and jewelry purchasing, in addition to dealing in rare coins. We now offer a vast selection of fine, vintage and custom designed jewelry. Visit anyone of our four friendly locations for the best deals selling or buying.

Do you like this Post? Share it on Twitter or like it on Facebook .

Copyright 2017 KING