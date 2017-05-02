HOW TO SELL YOUR DIAMONDS

Are you considering selling your diamonds but feel as though you have no idea where to begin with the process? Take a deep breath and keep reading because we have a few tips to help you along the way!

TIP #1

Diamonds are typically given as a gift to display passion or love, making their sentimental value higher to the seller than their actual value to the buyer. If you are in the market to sell your precious stone, it is highly advised that the seller is ready to part with the diamond before being the process. This eliminates an unnecessary, lengthy experience, which may end in regret.

TIP #2

Be sure that what you are trying to sell is indeed a diamond. Sadly, there have been many instances when a seller is committed to selling their “diamond” only for an appraiser to discover for all involved that it very much so is NOT a diamond. There are a number of free appraisal services available throughout the nation who will give an unbiased assessment of your stone. It is also recommended to seek 2-3 appraisals before placing your diamond on the market.

TIP #3

It is always advised for sellers to have their diamonds appraised prior to selling to ensure the stone is, in fact, a diamond but it is also recommended so that the diamond can be price appropriately. Often, sellers believe the diamond holds a higher value than it truly possesses, leading to a challenging, frustrating experience which is dragged out for far too long. Allow an appraiser to assist you with determining price so you can skip over a potential headache.

TIP #4

Research your selling options to make an educated decision that works best for you. Be it an online market such as eBay, or exploring options through a local jewelry dealer/consignment shop, be sure you are utilizing the selling option which fits your needs. For example, if you are seeking to sell quickly and hassle free, visiting your local dealer is the quickest options when compared to the often lengthy process of selling online. If time is not of the essence, it may make more sense for the seller you take advantage of online markets.

Bellevue Rare Coins offers free appraisals for any seller or curious diamond owner. We promise to provide you with an experience with zero pressure to sell to our establishment. Our goal is to provide our community with as much knowledge of their possession as possible.

Since 1979, Bellevue Rare Coins has been a trusted, family-owned business serving the Greater Seattle Area with locations in Bellevue, Lynnwood, Issaquah, and West Seattle. Specializing in gold, silver, diamond, and jewelry purchasing, in addition to dealing in rare coins. We now offer a vast selection of fine, vintage and custom designed jewelry. Visit anyone of our four friendly locations for the best deals selling or buying.

