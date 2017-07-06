CELEBRATE 4TH OF JULY WITH A FANTASTIC FIREWORKS DISPLAY AT LAKE UNION

Independence Day is a time to honor the birth of our nation and what better way to celebrate in the Greater Seattle Area than watching the fireworks at Lake Union.

This 4th of July, Seattle is expecting some gorgeous weather, complete with clear skies and mid-70’s temperatures, which will allow for full visibility to all who choose to join the community for the Lake Union Fireworks show.

While waiting for the brilliant show to begin, Bellevue Rare Coins is happy to suggest attending the daytime festivities at Gas Works Park. Admission is free and the day of fun starts at noon. Live music, food and game vendors, and skydivers will fill your Independence Day with fun and excitement for everyone in the family before the fireworks show shortly after dusk (roughly after 10 pm).

Leaders in the community and experienced attendees suggest utilizing public transportation, or biking to the park, as parking is limited and can be a bit challenging. As always, boaters are more than welcome to anchor out for the day so long as they adhere to all safety zones.

Everyone at Bellevue Rare Coins wishes you and your family a Happy and Safe 4th of July as our nation celebrates its 241st birthday!

Do you and your family have a cherished 4th of July tradition? Please feel free to share!

