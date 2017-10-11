Service dog Bunce reunites with his former trainer
WUSA9's former service dog in training returned to D.C. with his new 'person.' Army veteran Dan Berschinski's life is a little easier thanks to Bunce. You've got to see what Bunce did when he saw his former dog mom and trainer, WUSA9 reporter Andrea McCar
WUSA 7:13 AM. PDT October 11, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Off-duty Tacoma police officer rushed to help Vegas victims
-
Mark Wright's perspective on Las Vegas shooting
-
Olympia police officer a LV shooting survivor
-
Pierce County detective in Las Vegas in when shooting happened
-
This is Us: Season 2, episode 2 after show
-
Middle Fork Snoqualmie construction complete
-
Viral hoaxes popping up all over social media in the wake of Las Vegas shooting
-
New psychiatric hospital in Tacoma
-
UW professor shares research on gun violence
More Stories
-
Man killed in deputy-involved shooting in Thurston CountyOct 10, 2017, 10:06 p.m.
-
Police search for missing Bremerton womanOct 11, 2017, 6:31 a.m.
-
$5,000 reward offered after sick dog thrown from car…Oct 11, 2017, 7:05 a.m.