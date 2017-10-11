Service dog Bunce reunites with his former trainer

WUSA9's former service dog in training returned to D.C. with his new 'person.' Army veteran Dan Berschinski's life is a little easier thanks to Bunce. You've got to see what Bunce did when he saw his former dog mom and trainer, WUSA9 reporter Andrea McCar

WUSA 7:13 AM. PDT October 11, 2017

