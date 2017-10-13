Nightmare at Beaver Lake rises again

Make-up from last year's Nightmare at Beaver Lake

It’s Friday the 13th! Scared? Whether or not you’re superstitious, it is a perfect day to kick off some Halloween fun.

Hundreds of DEAD-icated volunteers are gathering in Sammamish for a night they have been waiting for all year.

Nightmare at Beaver Lake is the Seattle area’s largest indoor/outdoor haunted attraction. Friday kicks off their 14th year of uniquely terrifying fun.

The nightmare takes visitors through a nearly 1-mile long trail through the woods of Beaver Lake Park. It’s dark, it’s muddy and you’re not alone! Twenty-three scary sets fill the forest, and the many volunteers are trained (yeah, four hours of actor training is mandatory) and scattered throughout the massive attraction.

KING 5’s resident Halloween enthusiast Chris Cashman is braving the woods to take you inside the Nightmare. Last year Chris was infected by a mysterious virus that turned him into a gruesomely awesome state. Fortunately, he was informed that “the pus is edible!” He didn’t take them up on the free snack.

This year the Nightmare at Beaver Lake staff has invited Chris into their woods. You can watch Chris’s spooky transformation live! The artistic director for Scare Productions will take your questions as she applies this year’s makeup.

Not sure what to wear this year? Trying to determine what makeup to use? Get tips from a pro LIVE starting at 4:00 on the KING 5 Facebook page and look for Chris to haunt your evening news tonight on KING 5.

