Marriage expert shares keys to happy marriage

File photo. Credit: ThinkStock

Dr. John Gottman is one of the most renowned experts on marriage and relationships. He's spent the past four decades studying thousands of couples.

Gottman is in Seattle giving advice to couples -- specifically parents -- at a lecture Thursday evening called “Happy Marriage, Happy Family: Using Science to Strengthen Relationships.”

It takes place at Temple De Hirsch Sinai in Seattle at 7 p.m.

The event is part of ParentMap’s ongoing lecture series. Click here for more info.

© 2017 KING-TV