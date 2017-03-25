It's a great time of year to start planting

(Photo: Mallahan, Kelsey)

This is a great time of year to plant!

We've had a lot of rain but it's about that time of year to get plants and flowers into the ground. Spring is coming in fast and a lot of flowers are starting to come in.

There are many cool plants to put into the ground right now. Make sure you talk to your nursery expert - some flowers can be planted after they're fully bloomed. Others might need a little more care.

If you love daffodils, make sure you use fertilizer around it. It needs to build a lot of strength. Also, don't cut it down until it totally fades back because the fertilizer helps feed the bulbs. If you want one that is a little tougher, get Tete-a-Tete because animals like rabbit and deer usually don't eat those. Daffodils come back year after year.

Hydrangeas should not have any leaves or flowers on them right now, unless they are house plants. You might want to continue to keep them in the house until Mother's Day before trying to take them outside.

Copyright 2017 KING