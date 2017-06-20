What is Hydro Jetting?

What’s the absolute worst thing you can hear regarding your home? A clogged sewer line is right up there. Inconvenient, gross, and often expensive - when you have a clog in your sewer line, it’s time to call the professionals. Before you find yourself in this predicament, it’s good to know what your options are for repairing a clogged sewer line. Hydro jetting is a popular method for clearing sewer lines due to its effectiveness and versatility.

Hydro Jetting: The Basics

Hydro jetting is really pretty simple: an extremely high pressure hose with a specially made nozzle that hooks to sewer drains, is turned on to 1,500 to 4,000 pounds per minute, or 7,000 to 60,000 PSI, according to the pipes and severity of the clog. The hose then blasts the clog out, allowing it to disperse and drain properly. While this may seem like a simple enough procedure, it can damage your pipes, or make clogs worse when done by amateur or unskilled plumbers. Trust South West Plumbing to clear your clogs with hydro jetting.

When to use Hydro Jetting

Not all clogs call for hydro jetting, and it’s good to know how to discern. Some clogs may be cleared using snaking, or other drain cleaning methods. If you have anything other than a minor clog, hydro jetting is generally your best bet for clearing drains. Here are a few home sewer and plumbing issues that call for hydro jetting -

● Tree Root Blockage - Tree roots, and other types of serious, potentially dangerous sewer line blocks are best cleared by a professional plumber using hydro jetting. It’s the only sure way to get it done.

● Pipe Wall Buildup - Pipe wall buildup is one of the most common and insidious forms of clogs. Hard to identify and even harder to clear, all the scum from all the years of use really needs to be scraped off before you can clear your pipes for the long haul. Hydro jetting is the only way to do that because it doesn’t just clear the clog like a snake, it actually cleans it.

● You Need a Clog Cleared Fast - If you’re in a time crunch, hydro jetting is your best bet. The process only takes about an hour once the plumber makes it to your house. If you’ve got a nasty clog and don’t want to wait to see if other methods work, hydro jetting is the answer.

Unclog and Clean Your Drains with Hydro Jetting

Despite the simplicity and effectiveness of hydro jetting, it needs to be administered by a professional, like South West Plumbing. So, next time you find out your toilet isn’t flushing like it should, call the pros, and say you want hydro jetting.

This article was provided to KING 5 by South West Plumbing

© 2017 KING-TV