Leaky Sewer Line? You Can Pay Me Now or Pay Me Later

If a leaky sewer line is not something you want to discuss in mixed company, perhaps you should just have a chat about it with your plumber. No chance of saying anything politically incorrect there.

For starters, let’s say you suspect there may be a problem with your sewer line, but you don’t want to call in an expert until you have a little more evidence your suspicion may be correct. Here are a few signs you just might have a serious problem caused by a leaky sewer line.

Sewer Gas Odor

A sewer system should never release sewer gas odors in the home or even close by the structure because a well-functioning system will be airtight. Any crack or unwanted opening in the sewer line means the system is no longer airtight.

Water Backups

Frequent backups in your toilets or even your sinks may be an indication of a damaged sewer line. Many people think having their pipes cleaned is the most likely solution to this problem. This may only be a temporary, stop-gap solution and even after a cleaning, you may find the problem has not gone away. Faulty pipe connections or cracks in the line will not be helped with a cleaning.

Slow Drainage

If your bathtub, sink or toilet is slower to drain than it used to be, it is probably due to a blockage somewhere in your plumbing. There is a good chance this blockage has something to do with the sewer line. Again, cleaning may not be the solution and you could easily end up with a sewage backup if you don’t act quickly.

Patches of Greener Grass

While lush green lawns are something a homeowner is usually proud of, if you have patches of grass that all of a sudden appear greener than the rest of your lawn, this usually spells trouble. Sewage acts as a fertilizer for grass and plants so leakage from the main sewer line under your lawn can cause the grass directly above the sewer line to begin looking extra lush.

Mold Formation

The appearance of mold in your bathroom, basement or anywhere near your plumbing is another prime indicator that you could have sewer line leakage. A cracked sewer pipe in the floor or inside a wall may cause an increase in humidity, which in turn often leads to mold growth.

Cracks in the Foundation

Water escaping from sewer pipes can saturate concrete foundations and this saturation can lead to cracks in the cement. This symptom will not appear as quickly as others mentioned above because it usually only occurs if leaks go untreated for a prolonged period. While backups, odors and mold are unpleasant, foundation problems are the most expensive to fix.

Jumping to a Conclusion Can Waste time and Money

If you notice any of these symptoms, do not jump to the conclusion that cleaning your pipes is the obvious solution to your problem. The wisest move is to get a complete sewer inspection done as quickly as possible by a qualified professional such as South West Plumbing. The longer you wait to isolate problems with sewer line leakage, the higher the repair costs are likely to be. An unfortunate settling of your home or the creation of a sinkhole in your yard can be a disaster for your bank account.

