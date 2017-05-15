5 Types of Costly Clogs and How to Avoid Them

Ah, the wonders of indoor plumbing. Our morning routine would not exist without it. From the commode, to the sink, to the shower, every step of getting ready in the morning requires working plumbing. And there is nothing worse than finding out any one of your bathroom fixtures are clogged! Nothing throws a wrench in your morning routine like a clogged drain. Clogs aren’t sequestered to the bathroom either, they can happen anywhere you have a drain, including the kitchen and laundry room. Luckily, there are only so many types of clogs, and even the worst clogs can be repaired by the certified professionals at South West Plumbing. Don’t let clogs cost you time, or money. Look out for the following types of clogs to help you avoid future problems.

Hair

The most common culprit for holding up your day with clogs is good old-fashioned hair. Whether it’s the whiskers being shaved in the bathroom sink, or hair being washed in the shower, all those glorious locks add up to some serious blockage in drains. You can avoid the clogs altogether by installing inexpensive drain catches in your shower and bathroom sinks, or wherever you groom. Clean it out regularly to avoid clogs and it will save your pipes. It’s also a good idea to get your bathroom drains cleaned regularly to avoid clogs.

Soap Scum

Soap scum, dead skin, random debris, and hair work together to create a perfect storm of clogged drains in your bathroom. Often, the glue that holds clogs together in bathroom drains is the soap scum created from soaps, shampoos and conditioners. Like with hair, drain catches are a good preventative measure to take for avoiding clogs. While the catch won’t be able to keep soap suds from getting through, it will filter out hair and other material. For showers, a mesh drain catch can work even better, because the fine holes in the mesh help further break down soap so that large chunks of bar soap, or thick conditioners can’t get through so easily.

Objects

Objects that find their way down drains, but aren’t meant to be there, can cause big problems. Whether it’s a cotton ball down the bathroom sink, or a toy down the toilet, objects that don’t break down in water will cause clogs. For sinks and showers, drain catches will once again help solve this issue, but for larger drains like toilets, there’s not much you can do to avoid objects being accidentally flushed than simply being careful! Keep lids closed around small children. Toilets can also get clogged by things like paper towel and feminine hygiene items, which don’t break down easily. Septic systems and old pipes often cannot handle those types of items in large quantities. Refrain from flushing these items unless you absolutely know your sewage system can handle it.

Tree Roots

When it comes to outdoor sewage lines and you have an unexplained blockage, more than likely it’s not from inside the house, it’s probably tree roots. There’s no messing around with these kinds of blockages and you’ll want to call in the professionals. South West Plumbing will inspect your sewage lines using cameras, to determine what is blocking your lines. If it’s tree roots that are the cause, they will be sure to solve the problem.

Grease and Food

Kitchen clogs are a beast of their own. Food remnants, pan grease, and even little pieces of trash can find their way into your kitchen sink’s drain. All of this can add up to some serious clogs. Luckily, there are some simple ways to avoid the mess: scrape food off in a compost bin, use the garbage disposal, never put grease down the drain, and be careful not to dispose of any small lids or wire packaging. Any of these can cause a drain to backup so these tips will help you avoid those kitchen clogs.

Clogged drains are not a good way to start your day! Follow these simple preventative measures to help keep your drains running free and clear. And if all else fails and you find yourself with a terrible clog, call South West Plumbing, they will save the day!

This article was provided to KING 5 by South West Plumbing

© 2017 KING-TV