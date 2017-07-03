Lake Union fireworks show to reflect Pacific Northwest themes

Crews prepare for the a Fourth of July fireworks show on Lake Union in Seattle. (Photo: KING)

Preparations are underway to make the Independence Day celebration at Seattle's Gas Works Park a blast.

For three days, crews have been setting up fireworks that will launch from a barge in Lake Union.

"Thousands of individual rounds, including 10-inch shells," said Heather Gobet, Western Display Fireworks owner. "They will travel 1,000 feet into the air and burst 1,000 feet across."

She says this year's show will include "more intricate single shot items" that can be better timed to the musical program.

Equipment has been brought in to shoot the fireworks in a variety of patterns, including effects that will appear directly on the surface of the lake.

The show is expected to last 20 minutes, but Gobet says planning began almost immediately after last year's Independence Day, because the pyrotechnics need to be ordered nearly a year in advance.

"From there we work with Seafair to develop the musical program, show choreography, and endless logistical details," she said.

This year, the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance Seafair Summer 4th fireworks show will be preceded by a display in appreciation of the Alliance for sponsoring this year's main show.

