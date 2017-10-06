Black Friday: Cabela's, Costco and Ikea among 50-plus stores closing on Thanksgiving Day

Holiday shopping's official starting line has crept further and further back in recent years, from Black Friday into Thanksgiving.
Last year, though, the trend seemed to reverse: Black Friday pulled shopper visits from Thanksgiving Day for the first time in years, according to the retail data gurus at Shoppertrak. That's partly because fewer stores stayed open on the holiday, the firm said.
Now BestBlackFriday.com has dropped its 2017 Thanksgiving Closures List, a roll call of 75-plus retailers who won't open on Nov. 23.
Notable this year: Game Stop will open on Thanksgiving for the first time in years, according to Phil Dengler, who spoke with retailers to compile the list. The same goes for discount retailer Big Lots, he said, with the store citing support from employees and customers.
The main reason stores close on Thanksgiving? Giving employees and customers a break for family, said Dengler. And that's a decision most customers seem to back, too.
BestBlackFriday.com's online survey of 523 American adults, conducted in September, found 57% disliked the idea of stores opening on Thanksgiving. Just 16% thought of Thanksgiving openings favorably.
See the complete list of closing stores below:
Stores closing early on Thanksgiving:
- H-E-B (open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
Stores closing on Thanksgiving Day:
- A.C. Moore
- Abt Electronics
- Academy Sports + Outdoors
- At Home
- BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Blain’s Farm and Fleet
- Burlington
- Cabela’s
- Cost Plus World Market
- Costco
- Craft Warehouse
- Crate and Barrel
- DSW - Designer Shoe Warehouse
- Ethan Allen
- Gardner-White Furniture
- Guitar Center
- H&M
- Half Price Books
- Harbor Freight
- Hobby Lobby
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- Homesense
- IKEA
- JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores
- Jos. A. Bank
- La-Z-Boy (all corporately owned stores)
- Lowe’s
- Marshalls
- Mattress Firm
- Micro Center
- Music & Arts
- Neiman Marcus
- Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Outdoor Research (also closed Black Friday)
- P.C. Richard & Son
- Party City
- Patagonia
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Pier 1 Imports
- Publix
- Raymour & Flanigan Furniture
- Sam’s Club
- Sierra Trading Post
- Sportsman's Warehouse
- Sprint (Corporate & Dealer Owned Stores; Mall Kiosks May Open)
- Staples
- Sur La Table
- The Container Store
- The Original Mattress Factory
- TJ Maxx
- Tractor Supply
- Trollbeads
- Von Maur
- West Marine
