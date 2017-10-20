SANTA ROSA, CA -OCTOBER 14: Flames rise behind Ledson Winery on October 14, 2017 in Kenwood, near Santa Rosa, California. (Photo: David McNew, 2017 Getty Images)

The fires that have ravaged Sonoma County, California have left hundreds of animals without homes, so PAWS (Progressive Animal Welfare Society) is stepping in and transporting homeless cats from the wildfire area to shelters around Washington.

The incoming cats where being held in shelters in Sonoma County before the diaster struck but due to the influx of animals separated from owners, the county's animal shelters have not been able to care or find space for all the animals.

PAWS will be helping secure temporary shelter and new homes for the incoming animals. The rescue vehicle will arrive at PAWS's headquarters in Lynnwood Friday at 4:20 p.m.

This rescue mission is a partnership between PAWS, ASPCA, Sonoma County Animal Services, and Alaska Airlines.

